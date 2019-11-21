WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department today announced the following individual - Amy J. Knight - was charged with reckless homicide and multiple DUI-related charges in Madison County Circuit Court.

Knight, 38, of Alton, will face the following charges:

I: Aggravated Driving with a Blood Alcohol concentration of .08 or More Resulting in Death,

II: Aggravated DUI While Suspended,

II: Aggravated DUI While Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle,

IV: Reckless Homicide,

V: Child Endangerment,

VI: Driving While Suspended.

At 8:29 p.m. on Friday, April 12th, 2019, the Wood River Police Department responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and SUV at the intersection of Madison Avenue and 2nd Street in Wood River, Illinois.

The operator of the motorcycle, who was later identified as William Morales, was traveling westbound on Madison Avenue, approaching 2nd Street, when the driver of the SUV, identified as Amy J. Knight, was turning northbound onto 2nd Street from Madison Avenue. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side of the SUV.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River Police, Wood River Fire EMS, and Alton Memorial Ambulance EMS responded to the scene and treated Mr. Morales. Mr. Morales was subsequently transported to Alton Memorial Hospital. Morales succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was requested and responded to the scene to reconstruct the accident.

As a result of the accident, a DUI investigation was conducted on Knight. The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge Richard Tognerelli. Bond was set at $100,000.00

Knight is not in custody at this time.

More like this: