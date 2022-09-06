Listen to the story

HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has announced that a traffic stop on Geske Hollow Road near North Mississippi River Road in Calhoun County led to charges against an Alton woman.

The traffic stop occurred at 4:17 p.m. on August 31, 2022. The driver - Lisa A. Edwards, 50, of Alton - was operating a red 2001 Dodge truck.

Article continues after sponsor message

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unlawful Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle – Driver

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Edwards is currently lodged at Greene County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.