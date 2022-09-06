Alton Woman Faces Charges After Traffic Stop In Calhoun County
HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has announced that a traffic stop on Geske Hollow Road near North Mississippi River Road in Calhoun County led to charges against an Alton woman.
The traffic stop occurred at 4:17 p.m. on August 31, 2022. The driver - Lisa A. Edwards, 50, of Alton - was operating a red 2001 Dodge truck.
Subsequent to an investigation, the driver was arrested on the following charges:
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Unlawful Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle – Driver
- Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
Edwards is currently lodged at Greene County Jail.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.