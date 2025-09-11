ALTON – Two Alton-area residents are among four charged last week with possession of various stolen vehicles.

May E. Lewis, 41, of Alton, was charged on Sept. 4, 2025 with one count of offenses related to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony. Lewis allegedly possessed a 2019 Infiniti vehicle bearing an Illinois registration number which she reportedly knew had been stolen on July 19, 2025.

Michael A. Proffer, 46, of East Alton, was also charged on the same day with a Class 2 felony count of offenses related to motor vehicles. Proffer is accused of knowingly possessing a stolen 2007 Dodge Dakota with an Illinois registration number on May 9, 2025.

68-year old Rickey D. Hayes of Hartford, was also charged on Sept. 4 with one count of offenses related to motor vehicles, also a Class 2 felony. On July 30, 2025, Hayes was reportedly knowingly in possession of a stolen 2025 Nissan Versa bearing an Ohio vehicle registration number.

Steven W. Callender, 44, of Gillespie, was charged two days prior on Sept. 2, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of offnses related to motor vehciels. Callender was additionally charged with Class A misdemeanor counts of driving while license is revoked and leaving the scene of an accident.

On May 7, 2025, Callender reportedly possessed a knowingly stolen Ford F-150 with an Illinois registration number. He allegedly drove the stolen vehicle on Route 111 in Pontoon Beach while his license had been revoked. Callender was additionally accused of driving the truck while it was involved in a collision with a GMC Sierra, causing damage to the latter vehicle, before unlawfully leaving the scene of the accident.

Each individual was granted pretrial release from custody. The case against Callender was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department, while the cases against Lewis, Proffer, and Hayes were presented by the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

