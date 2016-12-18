An Alton perished in a fatal crash on Illinois Route 255 on Saturday during the difficult driving conditions because of the weather.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reports that identification of the deceased female driver from Saturday's fatal traffic crash on Interstate 255 as: Rebecca Lin-Dawn Morgan, 20, of Alton, Ill.



The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner's Investigator Todd Ballard at 3:52 p.m. on 12/17/16 as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.



The vehicle she was driving was southbound in I 255 when it crossed over a grassy median and struck a Dodge Ram truck head on, the Madison County coroner said. Weather and road conditions are suspected as the cause of the crash. The case continues to be investigated by the Illinois State Police.



Funeral arrangements are pending at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.







