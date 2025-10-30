ALTON – An Alton woman faces felony charges after she allegedly stole over $10,000 in a two-year health care fraud scheme while employed by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).

Terra A. Williams, 37, of Alton, was charged on Oct. 23, 2025 with one count of managed health care fraud (a Class 1 felony), two Class 1 felony counts of theft, and a Class 3 felony count of forgery.

From July 21, 2022 to May 21, 2024, Williams allegedly knowingly executed or conspired to execute a scheme to defraud Meridian Health Plan of Illinois. She reportedly caused the health plan to authorize payments to herself under the Illinois Aid Code which she was not legally entitled to, with the unlawful payments totaling over $10,000.

Williams is additionally accused of submitting fraudulent Home Health Services time sheets containing false date and time entries for services that were reportedly never rendered by Williams as an IDHS employee.

The case against Williams was presented by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and she was ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

