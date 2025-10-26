



ALTON – An Alton woman who allegedly “slashed at” a victim with a small bladed object faces a felony charge in Madison County.

Jenna D. Petrokovich, 34, of Alton, was charged on Oct. 20, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery.

Petrokovich allegedly used a deadly weapon, described in charging documents as a “small bladed metallic object,” and “slashed at the victim, causing multiple lacerations to his arms” on Oct. 18, 2025.

The state’s petition to deny her pretrial release from custody states the victim told authorities Petrokovich “was seeking drugs from him” before he attempted to leave the residence. Petrokovich then “began acting erratic” and followed him outside the residence.

“He ran from her and fell to the ground, at which point she brandished a small bladed object, appearing to be scissors, and slashed at him, cutting his arms multiple times,” the petition states. “Officers observed victim to have multiple bleeding lacerations to his forearms.”

The state’s petition was granted, with a Detention Order filed in this case adding Petrokovich reportedly attacked the victim after he refused to give her his prescribed Xanax. In addition to pending misdemeanor charges, the order states Petrokovich has a “history of drug abuse and aggravated battery” which reportedly makes her ability to comply with conditions of release “unlikely.”

The case against Petrokovich was presented by the Alton Police Department, and she currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

