April L. McGeeBRUSSELS - On May 16, 2025, at 9:46 p.m., a Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a citizen contact near the boat ramp located on Pohlman Slough, in Brussels, Calhoun County, Ill.

Subsequent to an investigation, a suspect, April L. McGee, aged 38, of Alton, Ill. was arrested for the following offenses:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine (Less than 5 Grams)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Driving Uner the Influence - Alcohol
  • Driving Under the Influence - Drugs
  • Illegal Transportation of Alcohol - Driver

McGee was arrested without incident and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

