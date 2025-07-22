Alton Woman Arrested On Meth, DUI Charges In Calhoun County
BRUSSELS - On May 16, 2025, at 9:46 p.m., a Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a citizen contact near the boat ramp located on Pohlman Slough, in Brussels, Calhoun County, Ill.
Subsequent to an investigation, a suspect, April L. McGee, aged 38, of Alton, Ill. was arrested for the following offenses:
- Possession of Methamphetamine (Less than 5 Grams)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving Uner the Influence - Alcohol
- Driving Under the Influence - Drugs
- Illegal Transportation of Alcohol - Driver
McGee was arrested without incident and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.
