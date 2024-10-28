Crystal J. Hillis

On July 31, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen motor vehicle from a residence on Main Street in Brussels, Calhoun County, Illinois.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office began an investigation and attempted to locate the stolen vehicle; which was identified as a black 2003 Dodge truck.

Deputy Nic McCall was assigned the case and began an investigation.

Subsequently, Crystal J. Hillis, age 56, of Alton, was arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle,
  • Theft ($500 - $10,000),
  • Driving While Revoked.

Hillis was arrested without incident and subsequently released with a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse; As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

