Alton Woman Arrested for Theft of Stolen Vehicle
On July 31, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen motor vehicle from a residence on Main Street in Brussels, Calhoun County, Illinois.
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office began an investigation and attempted to locate the stolen vehicle; which was identified as a black 2003 Dodge truck.
Deputy Nic McCall was assigned the case and began an investigation.
Subsequently, Crystal J. Hillis, age 56, of Alton, was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle,
- Theft ($500 - $10,000),
- Driving While Revoked.
Hillis was arrested without incident and subsequently released with a Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse; As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.
