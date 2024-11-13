ALTON – After what Alton head coach Brian Clark called a “flat” first two games of the season, the Redbirds have made great strides in week two of the MVCHA season.

After splitting last week’s games against Belleville (4-2 loss) and Bethalto (4-3 win), Alton came out hot both nights, especially Monday against rivals East Alton-Wood River.

Alton scored four goals on just five shots in the first period to blitz the Oilers. The Redbirds eventually won 6-1.

Caden Clark had himself a first period hat trick scoring goals at 9:01, 6:50, and 4:07. Keller Jacobs got the final goal of the period at 2:45 to take a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Oilers outshot Alton 10-5 in the first period.

But the tide did begin to turn in the second period for EAWR. The Oilers maintained the puck well to start the period and it led to a goal at 11:18 by Nick Winchester to make it 4-1.

Shortly after, Ashton Burdick had to serve a double minor for tripping and unsportsmanlike conduct. However, EAWR killed off the penalty, giving them a ton of momentum to close out the period, albeit no goals to show for it.

Shots were tied up at 14-14 after two periods.

The second period ended with Clark being sent to the penalty box for slashing with 29.5 seconds remaining. The penalty rolled over to start the third and Alton killed it off. The Redbirds had to go on the penalty kill again at 11:49 when Clayton Long was called for roughing. Again, Alton killed it off.

That woke the Redbirds up who scored two more goals in the third. Tyler Morelli scored at 6:08 and Jacobs scored his second of the night with 38.5 seconds remaining in the game to get to the final score of 6-1.

“We’ve been pretty flat right out the gate in the first two games of the season, so it’s good to get some early,” coach Brian Clark said after Monday’s game. “Not too happy that we took a break there in the second period, made it a little bit closer than I would have liked, but overall those fast starts mean lot.”

“We’ve definitely got some powerhouse kids out there. Caden [Clark] and Keller [Jacobs] almost like the flick of a switch can turn it on. They’re a huge threat out there,” coach Clark continued.

“They scored five of our goals tonight, but it’s good to see Tyler Morelli get his first of the season. Those two (Clark and Jacobs) garner a lot of attention, so if Morelli can kind of find that spot than he’ll have a lot of opportunities there.”

Alton outshot the Oilers 23-20. Redbirds goalie Caiden Jokisch made 19 saves in net while a new-look defense only allowed one goal.

“Jokisch played really well in net tonight,” Clark said. “Defense, we’re getting better. That’s definitely something we’ve got to work on. We have three new faces back there on defense. In fact, one of them plays forward for JV, Mason Widman, he’s really stepped up and played defense.”

Alton brings back many familiar faces like Clark, Jacobs, and Morelli who are on that top offensive line. Other key lays like Charlie Mcafoos, Ethan Taul, Henry Neely, and Joe Stephan return to name a few more. And of course Logan Seymour in net, primarily as the varsity starter.

“There’s some [familiar faces],” Clark said. “We have some new faces on defense definitely. It’s a different mix-up even with line combos, things like that. I don’t think we’ve truly found the identity yet, but definitely saw some positives tonight. Heading in the right direction for sure.”

Things continued to trend in the right direction on Tuesday, another good defensive effort in a 5-0 win against Highland at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Seymour started in goal on Tuesday and got Alton’s first shutout of the season. Of course, the goalie problem is a good one to have.

“Predominantly, it will be Seymour, in his senior season,” Clark said. “But Jokisch is going to get some time as well. He’s a great goalie whose been getting most of the time at the JV level. It’s just trying to find that balance. It’s important for Jokisch to see some varsity time as well. On the flipside, Seymour, being his senior year, you want to put him in net as much as possible. I’m blessed with two goalies that I can count on any night and I’m comfortable with either of them.”

Seymour made 28 saves in net against Highland. Alton scored twice in the first period, twice in the second, and once more in the third.

Clark got another hat trick scoring both first period goals and another in the second at 8:53 assisted by Morelli and Widman. Luke Davis scored at 7:59 in the second assisted by Jackson Pollard and finally Jacobs scored at 4:16 in the third assisted by Morelli and Clark.

Alton is now 3-1 on the young season and will be playing back at home on Monday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. against Columbia before playing its first road game that Thursday against Collinsville at RP Lumber Center at 8 p.m.

Either way, the Redbirds are taking it one week at a time.

“It’s hard to really set expectations,” Clark said. “Honestly, what I’m just looking for is to get better week in and week out and be playing our best hockey when it gets toward playoffs.

