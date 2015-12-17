ALTON - Alton city officials have in mind to develop an upscale recreational vehicle park at Russell Commons, just past the Clark Bridge, but an ordinance has to be changed in the Marina Recreation District.

Presently, the ordinance in the Marina Recreation District in Alton does not permit recreational vehicles. The only accommodations are for hotels and motels, bed and breakfast establishments and guesthouses.

The possible project will not move ahead until the first of the year when it has to come up at Alton Planning Council and then the Alton City Council about the ordinance.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the ordinance should have some exemption in place that would allow this to happen, but because it doesn’t, he said he would lobby for it to happen at the first of the year.

“The CVB is really behind it and we even worked with Pere Marquette State Park and they said they are full during the summer and normally can’t handle some of the more upscale RVs.

“This would be strictly for vacationing and an event-driven RV park. If people wanted to go to a concert or a kids tournament, we don’t have anything like this in the downtown area.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Walker said the city has its drawings and plans ready for the project, but it will have to get Planning and City Council approval.

“This would move the property there forward and make us a better destination for vacationing,” Walker said. “This gives us another tool in our tool box to get people here.”

Michael Haynes, Alton Parks and Recreation Department director, said the project would provide 20-25 pads for upscale RVs if approved.

“It would be phenomenal for tourism and for our tournaments we have here,” he said. “People who come here in RVs definitely need a RV Park. We would work closely with the CVB and they are very much aboard as are the people at Pere Marquette State Park. Pere Marquette doesn’t have all the amenities needed for bigger RVs. It would be a new stream of revenue we don’t have.”

Walker emphasized this would not be a trailer park and there would be no permanent residents.

Haynes said the location is perfect because it is close to the Mississippi River with the casino nearby and several downtown Alton businesses that would welcome the traffic.

“We recognize we have some opportunities to upgrade our facilities and get more folks in town,” Haynes said. “We want to make Alton a place to visit and some of these people might also want to eventually live here.”

More like this: