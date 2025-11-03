ALTON — George Berry, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1974, is being recognized for his military service. Berry held the rank of Staff Sergeant during his time in the armed forces.

Berry, a native of Alton, served during the Vietnam War. His service period spanned seven years, reflecting a significant commitment to his country.

Janet Berry, his wife, submitted a message expressing her desire for George Berry to be included in local contributions honoring veterans and how proud she was of her husband's service in the military during such a significant time in American history.

This Veterans Salute was submitted by George's wife, Janet Berry.

How to submit

Submitting a tribute is simple. You can fill out our Veteran Salute form at http://contribute.riverbender.com/page/veteran-salute, or email us at news@riverbender.com.