Alton Veteran George Berry Recognized for Vietnam Service
Staff Sergeant George Berry’s seven years of military service during the Vietnam War receive local recognition thanks to community tribute efforts.
ALTON — George Berry, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1974, is being recognized for his military service. Berry held the rank of Staff Sergeant during his time in the armed forces.
Berry, a native of Alton, served during the Vietnam War. His service period spanned seven years, reflecting a significant commitment to his country.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Janet Berry, his wife, submitted a message expressing her desire for George Berry to be included in local contributions honoring veterans and how proud she was of her husband's service in the military during such a significant time in American history.
This Veterans Salute was submitted by George's wife, Janet Berry.
How to submit
Submitting a tribute is simple. You can fill out our Veteran Salute form at http://contribute.riverbender.com/page/veteran-salute, or email us at news@riverbender.com.