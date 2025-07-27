ALTON - The under-17 navy Junior American Legion baseball team for Alton Post 126 saw its highly successful season end on Saturday with a pair of losses in the Illinois state tournament. losing to Danville Post 210 in the winner's bracket final 7-0, then lost the loser's bracket final to Jerseyville Post 492 13-5 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

The navy team was eliminated with the loss to Jerseyville, but in the middle of the season, had an incredible streak, where the team scored over 100 runs in a string that often saw Alton win by lopsided margins, with the games ending in the third or fourth innings, due to the 15-run rule.

In the loss to Danville, Post 210 scored twice in the top of the fifth to break up a scoreless tie in a pitcher's dual, then break open the game with five more runs in the top of the seventh to take the win and advance to the championship series.

Jayce Steinkuehler, Evan Spurgeon, Logan Bromaghim, and Brady Cheek had the hits for Alton, while Tyler Powell started on the mound, and was charged with the loss, going five innings, and allowed two unearned runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out six. Aiden Flavio pitched the final two innings, and gave up five runs, three earned, on only one hit, walking one and fanning three.

Jerseyville advanced to the loser's bracket final by holding off a rally by Carol Stream Post 76's Thunder, taking an 8-6 win, and faced Alton in the loser's bracket final. In the game against Post 126, Jerseyville scored five runs in the top of the first to take the lead, but Alton rallied to scored twice in the home half to cut the lead to 5-2. Post 492 then scored twice in the fifth, once in the sixth, and put the game away with five more runs in the seventh, while Post 126 could only score twice in the bottom of the sixth, and once in the seventh to give Jerseyville the 13-5 win.

Brady Maxeiner led Jerseyville with three hits, while Graham Vanausdoll had two hits and two RBIs, both Issac Hackethal and Trevor Taylor had a hit and two RBIs each, Shane Lamer and Hudson Schannot each had a hit and RBI apiece, Carson Nevlin had a hit, and Jude Jones drove in a run. Jones also started on the mound, and was credited with the win, going 5.2 innings, and allowed four earned runs on three hits, walking six and striking out six. Nevlin pitched the final 1.1 innings, giving up an earned run on a hit, walking one and fanning none.

Post 126 was led by Spurgeon's two hits and RBI, while Donavan Ducey and Flavio had the other hits, and Chase Collman, Landon Grafford, Cheek, and Nolan Bowsher all had RBIs. Bromaghim started on the mound, and was charged with the loss, failing to get a batter out, while allowing five runs, three earned, on two hits, walking three and striking out none, Grafford came on in relief, and pitched five innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits, walking three and striking out four, and Logan Sherman pitched the final two innings, conceding five unearned runs of five hits, walking one and fanning three.

Alton finishes their season in third place in the state, while Danville and Jerseyville will play for the state championship on Sunday at Lloyd Hopkins field, with the first game starting at 11 a.m., and a second game, should Jerseyville win, to be played at approximately 1:30 p.m.

