ALTON - The District 22 junior American Legion baseball playoffs begin tonight, with the only two teams competing being both Alton teams - the under-15 red and the under-17 navy sides, with the winner going on to next week's Fifth Division tournament at Northside Park in Breese.

The playoffs with be a best-of-three series, with game one starting this afternoon at 4 p.m., with game two being played immediately after at the Bethalto Sports Complex, start time to be announced.

If a third and deciding game is needed, it'll be played Friday night at the BSC, starting at 6 p.m., with the winner moving on to the Division tournament.

The two teams played earlier this season, with the junior Legionnaires taking a 21-1 win over the young Legionnaires on June 23 in their annual game against each other.

The Fifth Division tournament is set for Breese on July 17-20, with both Alton teams gaining automatic berths to the Illinois state tournament, which will be played at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park July 24-27.

