ALTON - The District 22 junior American Legion baseball playoffs begin tonight, with the only two teams competing being both Alton teams - the under-15 red and the under-17 navy sides, with the winner going on to next week's Fifth Division tournament at Northside Park in Breese.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The playoffs with be a best-of-three series, with game one starting this afternoon at 4 p.m., with game two being played immediately after at the Bethalto Sports Complex, start time to be announced.

Article continues after sponsor message

If a third and deciding game is needed, it'll be played Friday night at the BSC, starting at 6 p.m., with the winner moving on to the Division tournament.

The two teams played earlier this season, with the junior Legionnaires taking a 21-1 win over the young Legionnaires on June 23 in their annual game against each other.

The Fifth Division tournament is set for Breese on July 17-20, with both Alton teams gaining automatic berths to the Illinois state tournament, which will be played at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park July 24-27.

More like this:

Clayton McCormack, Will McCormick Bring In Two Runs Each, But Young Legionnaires Drop Regular Season Finale To Breese
5 days ago
Ducey, Bromaghim Pound Three Hits, Junior Legion Squad Powers To 8-1 Opening Win Over Under 15 Team
4 days ago
Brueckner, Ducey Both Have Three Hits, Grafford Strikes Out Five, Junior Legionnaires Defeat Southwestern  
Jul 8, 2025
Alton Navy Jr. Legion Dominates Alton Red 15U in District 22 Championship Game
5 days ago
Fattro Post 156 Rallies To Take 9-8 Win Over Alton Junior Legion In Eight Innings
Jul 6, 2025

 