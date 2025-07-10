Alton Under-15, Under-17 Teams Face Each Other In Best-Of-Three District 22 Playoffs, Winner Goes To Division Tournament
ALTON - The District 22 junior American Legion baseball playoffs begin tonight, with the only two teams competing being both Alton teams - the under-15 red and the under-17 navy sides, with the winner going on to next week's Fifth Division tournament at Northside Park in Breese.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The playoffs with be a best-of-three series, with game one starting this afternoon at 4 p.m., with game two being played immediately after at the Bethalto Sports Complex, start time to be announced.
If a third and deciding game is needed, it'll be played Friday night at the BSC, starting at 6 p.m., with the winner moving on to the Division tournament.
The two teams played earlier this season, with the junior Legionnaires taking a 21-1 win over the young Legionnaires on June 23 in their annual game against each other.
The Fifth Division tournament is set for Breese on July 17-20, with both Alton teams gaining automatic berths to the Illinois state tournament, which will be played at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park July 24-27.
More like this: