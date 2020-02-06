Alton Travels to Edwardsville Thursday Night for Boys Basketball Game
February 6, 2020 10:35 AM February 7, 2020 5:46 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Alton High School boys basketball game at Edwardsville scheduled and canceled for Wednesday night will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at EHS.
The Alton at Edwardsville boys game was canceled because of inclement weather on Wednesday.
The JV game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity contest.