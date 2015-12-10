ALTON - Alton High School has assimilated a trap team that is second to none in the region.

The team took first place in its league by winning 17 total points of 18 possible points. Sharpshooter Ben Moyer of Alton was first individually with a high average for males of 91 percent.

The coaches of the team are Don Moyer, Bill Goodman and Rob Bockstruck.

Don Moyer said Alton’s trap team consists of three teams and one is mostly freshmen and sophomores.

“Some shot with their grandpa or in the barnyard, but for most, this is the first time they have shot competitively and we feel they are doing well,” Coach Moyer said. “We have some good up-and-coming kids and think they will do good things in the coming year and in the future.

“This is the second year Alton School District officially recognized us. Two of the seniors – Ben Moyer and Trevor Goodman – are nationally ranked. Ben will be shooting in college and has been invited to shoot in the Junior Olympics training program."

Trevor Goodman has also been invited to the Junior Olympics and he won first place in the regional shoot this summer at Brittany Shooting Complex. He will be shooting next year competitively with sporting clays.

Ben Moyer will definitely be shooting at an undecided place next year in college with a scholarship, Don Moyer said.

Team members are as follows:

Varsity:

Ben Moyer, Trevor Goodman Jake Bockstruck, Tanner St. Peters, Conner Banard, Yu Asa, Joel Witt, Dylon Ehlers.

Junior Varsity:

Brennon Cox, Shane Turner, Josh Shaw, James Selke, Madison Kiffmeyer, Kera Black, Anna Summers, Julie May Campbell and Logan Jansen.

Second Junior Varsity:

Daniel Allen, Jon Croxton, Sam Kuithe, Ben Catanzaro, Grant Strickler, Russell Hopkins, Brandon Roady, Drew Roberts and Cameron Yahl.

Winchester has hosted a fall and spring high school age league for several years. Alton High has had a presence in the leagues over time and continued with its spring and fall 2014 leagues.

The teams were made up of athletes all three coaches have coached in the youth clay target program associated with the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club. The teams carried the Alton High name but were not associated or approved by the school system.

In 2014, Coach Bockstruck said, “We approached Dr. Ken Spells and the School Board explaining the program and its benefits, and asked for permission to pursue making this a club sport explaining that clay target shooting is rapidly becoming one of the fast growing sports within high schools. It is one of the only sports where participation can last a lifetime; it is also included in the Olympics; and that many universities now have competitive shooting as one of their athletic programs with scholarships or financial incentives to participate.”

Bockstruck continued, “After brief consideration, Dr. Spells and board graciously approved our request. This allowed us to move from a word of mouth activity to something which can be promoted at the school and gain further participation. By the fall 2015, we generated a third team.”

League Format

The High School Trap League is hosted by Winchester Corporation at its Trap and Skeet Facility located on Powder Mill Road in both spring and fall on Thursday evenings. The 2015 League had a total of 10 area high school teams participating. Each Thursday participating teams shoot a total of 50 standard trap targets and by shooting a full round of 25 on one field and a second round of 25 on an adjacent field. One point is awarded for each round won for a possible total of two points available for each event.

Present Alton athletes Ben Moyer, Jake Bockstruck and Tanner St. Peters have been involved in the sport together since 2009.

In Week Nine of the program Alton High 1 had a 17-1 record, followed by Edwardsville High School, 14-4, Explorers A team, 13-5, Piasa 1 13-5 and Piasa 2, 9-9.

Next was Bethalto Eagles, 8-10, Explorers B, 7-11, Alton High 3, 6-12, Alton High 2, 2-16, and Explorers C, 1-17.

Ben Moyer had a 91 percent average in the league this year, followed by Jake Bockstruck, 90 percent, Trevor Goodman, 85 percent, Tanner St. Peters, 80 percent and Conner Barnard, 70 percent.

