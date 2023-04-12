ALTON - The Alton Tractor Supply store is inviting young gardeners to its Plant-A-Seed event for a free opportunity to learn the basics of gardening with a hands-on activity.

On Apr. 22, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., young customers can visit the store to plant a Perennial Butterfly Garden, while supplies last. A team member will be available to guide the children in the activity and explain the best ways to nurture and care for their future garden.

Once complete, participants can take their seeds home to monitor their growth and watch them attract butterflies as they flourish. Team members will be available to answer future questions and provide advice to these young gardeners.

In addition to the gardening activity, attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy games.

Article continues after sponsor message

"At Tractor Supply, our mission is to educate and inspire our younger customers through interactive learning experiences," said Alton store manager, Michael Webb. "We recognize the time and energy that goes into cultivating plant life, and we want to share our knowledge with this younger generation as they begin to discover their own interests and hobbies."

The Plant-A-Seed event will take place at 3001 Homer Adams Parkway. For further information or questions, please contact the Alton store at 618-433-2905.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 294 on the 2022 Fortune 500. The company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In-store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 2,147 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 186 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.petsense.com.

More like this: