Jonathan Bumpers reaches out in the triple jump on Saturday at Belleville West. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Arie Macias of Alton in red, recorded a personal best in the 800 on Saturday at Belleville. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BELLEVILLE - The Alton boys track and field team continued to gain experience in a top-notch Belleville West Invitational on Saturday.

Some team members were unable to participate because of the ACT, but the ones who made the trip did an excellent job, Alton coach Jeff White said.

Arie Macias was a definite standout, taking fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:00.99. The 4 x 200 relay was also fifth with a time of 1:34.47.

Macias had an outstanding meet, coach White said, running a personal best in the 800, then a strong leg on the 4 x 400 team.

White also commended the 4 x 100 squad for doing a fantastic job. Keenan Stegall and Jonathan Bumpers both stepped up to fill on relays. Bumpers did three relays on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kelvin Cummings, a sophomore, ran a personal best in the 800 (2:06.2) and continues to show improvement, the coach said.

Alton scored 22 points for 14th place; Minooka won the meet with 104 points. Edwardsville was third with 63 points, using a limited squad because of the ACT tests and injuries.

Andrew O’Keefe of Granite City placed second in the 3,200 with a time of 9:44.05.22.

Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe in second place, kept that position for his 3,200 race. (Photo by Dan Brannan)


4x100 (varsity) Earlie Brown, Simeon Brown, Johnathan Bumpers, Keenan Stegall, eighth, 44.13

4x200 (varsity) Tony Dobbins, Simeon Brown, Johnathan Bumpers, Keenan Stegall, fifth, 1:31.47

4x400 (varsity) Keenan Stegall, Harrison Henderson, Arie Macias, Tony Dobbins, sixth, 3:32.51

4x400 (JV) Earlie Brown, Demontray Wilson, Kelvin Cummings, Johnathan Bumpers, eighth, 3:49.13

800- Arie Macias, fifth, 2:00.99

Discus - Kalen Samelton, seventh, 147-8

Shot- Zac Llewellyn, eighth, 49 feet, .25 inches

Triple Jump – Jonathan Bumpers, 10th, 41 feet, 5 inches

More like this:

Jul 29, 2024 - Civic Memorial's 4x800 Relay Team Sets School Record, The Boys Are Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athletes Of The Month

Sep 17, 2024 - Redbirds Girls Tennis Has Strong Start: Triumph Over 15 Teams in Springfield Tournament One Of Highlights

Jun 12, 2024 - Roxana 4x800 Relay Team Breaks 22-Year Record, Group Are Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athletes Of Month

Aug 8, 2024 - Coach Helton Praises Rybak: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Talent, She Is A Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete Of Month

Oct 7, 2024 - Class 3A Boys, Girls Cross Country Roundup At Peoria Invite

 