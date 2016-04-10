BELLEVILLE - The Alton boys track and field team continued to gain experience in a top-notch Belleville West Invitational on Saturday.

Some team members were unable to participate because of the ACT, but the ones who made the trip did an excellent job, Alton coach Jeff White said.

Arie Macias was a definite standout, taking fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:00.99. The 4 x 200 relay was also fifth with a time of 1:34.47.

Macias had an outstanding meet, coach White said, running a personal best in the 800, then a strong leg on the 4 x 400 team.

White also commended the 4 x 100 squad for doing a fantastic job. Keenan Stegall and Jonathan Bumpers both stepped up to fill on relays. Bumpers did three relays on Saturday.

Kelvin Cummings, a sophomore, ran a personal best in the 800 (2:06.2) and continues to show improvement, the coach said.

Alton scored 22 points for 14th place; Minooka won the meet with 104 points. Edwardsville was third with 63 points, using a limited squad because of the ACT tests and injuries.

Andrew O’Keefe of Granite City placed second in the 3,200 with a time of 9:44.05.22.



4x100 (varsity) Earlie Brown, Simeon Brown, Johnathan Bumpers, Keenan Stegall, eighth, 44.13



4x200 (varsity) Tony Dobbins, Simeon Brown, Johnathan Bumpers, Keenan Stegall, fifth, 1:31.47



4x400 (varsity) Keenan Stegall, Harrison Henderson, Arie Macias, Tony Dobbins, sixth, 3:32.51



4x400 (JV) Earlie Brown, Demontray Wilson, Kelvin Cummings, Johnathan Bumpers, eighth, 3:49.13



800- Arie Macias, fifth, 2:00.99

Discus - Kalen Samelton, seventh, 147-8



Shot- Zac Llewellyn, eighth, 49 feet, .25 inches

Triple Jump – Jonathan Bumpers, 10th, 41 feet, 5 inches

