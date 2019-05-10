BELLEVILLE EAST 1, ALTON 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, ALTON WINS PENALTY SHOOTOUT 4-2): Alton won its Southwestern Conference season finale over Belleville East, but had to go to a penalty shootout after the match was drawn after extra time.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Both teams scored in the first half, as Alexis Kiernan gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, but Alaina Nasello’s 36th minute strike cancelled out the Lancer goal.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds had the better of the possession throughout, but couldn’t find a winner in regular or extra time, forcing the shootout under Southwestern Conference rules.

Calista Cox, Nasello, Grace Kane and Megan Zini all scored in the shootout, while Gracie English and Sydney Nelson scored for East.

The Redbirds conclude the regular season 14-9-1.

More like this:

Caden Clark's Last-Minute Goal Leads Alton To Series Tiebreaker Over Belleville
Feb 21, 2025
Edwardsville Triumphs in Dramatic Boys Soccer Shootout to Reach State Finals
Nov 6, 2024
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - CM Posts Sixth Baseball Win, Tigers Lose, Belleville East and West Triumph
4 days ago
Play It Again Sports Friday, Feb. 7-Saturday, Feb. 8, Roundup
Feb 10, 2025
Cohn Scores Twice, Patton Makes 36 Saves, Tigers Win MVCHA Class 2A Title 4-0 To Sweep Panthers
Feb 28, 2025

 