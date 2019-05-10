BELLEVILLE EAST 1, ALTON 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, ALTON WINS PENALTY SHOOTOUT 4-2): Alton won its Southwestern Conference season finale over Belleville East, but had to go to a penalty shootout after the match was drawn after extra time.

Both teams scored in the first half, as Alexis Kiernan gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, but Alaina Nasello’s 36th minute strike cancelled out the Lancer goal.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds had the better of the possession throughout, but couldn’t find a winner in regular or extra time, forcing the shootout under Southwestern Conference rules.

Calista Cox, Nasello, Grace Kane and Megan Zini all scored in the shootout, while Gracie English and Sydney Nelson scored for East.

The Redbirds conclude the regular season 14-9-1.

More like this: