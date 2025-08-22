ALTON - Alton’s famous Food Truck Festival returns this weekend at the Alton Amphitheater.

From 4–8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, community members can come out, enjoy live music by Almost Famous, and sample 16 food trucks. Dan Herkert, the amphitheater commission chair, noted his excitement to share the day with the community on the riverfront.

“The Food Truck Festival has become one of our most popular events over the years at the amphitheater,” he said. “It’s a great feeling for all of us volunteers on the amphitheater commission to be able to put something together like this, where families and the community can come together and have a positive experience. We see enough stuff on the news and in the world today that’s negative. This is a chance for us to come together as a community and bring people from outside our local community to Alton so they can really see what we have to offer.”

Hosted by the amphitheater and Sauce Magazine, the festival is a long-standing tradition in Alton. Herkert said the festival continues to grow, peaking at almost 6,000 attendees in 2019.

This year, they expect to welcome the food trucks Cajun Seduction, The Spud Shack, Jaaise Grubb, Go Gyro Go, Tuk Tuk Thai, Mr. Noodle, G Burrito, Takozz, Beast Craft, Doughboys, Grace Chicken + Fish, Jive Turkey, The Sweet Side, Solar Smoothie, and Scoops N More.

Herkert noted that they often have last-minute additions, and he looks forward to welcoming all the trucks back to the riverfront for a fun day. There will also be beverage stations. Admission to the festival is completely free, so families are encouraged to come down and enjoy the music.

“It’s always fun to have events where people can come down and just bring their lawn chairs, enjoy some music, enjoy some great food, and really get to know their neighbors and make new friends,” Herkert said.

He added that community members can head down to the Alton Marina’s 29th Anniversary Party after visiting the Food Truck Festival. Herkert thanked the sponsors, the volunteers, and the City of Alton for their support in all of the amphitheater’s events.

“In these events, we love that we’re bringing people and being a catalyst to get people to come to Alton to experience what our community has to offer,” he said. “It’s going to be a great day.”

For more information about Alton’s Food Truck Festival, visit the official Facebook event page.

