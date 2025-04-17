Our Daily Show Interview! Delancey Smith: A-Tilla Fest: Coming July 26th!

ALTON - The first-ever A-Tilla Fest is coming to the Alton Amphitheater this summer.

On Saturday, July 26, 2025, community members are invited to an all-day, kid-friendly festival on the riverfront, complete with music from local bands and major headliners. The fun starts at 2 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. with music from The Dirty Muggs, Borderline, Marquis Knoxx, NGK Band, Big Boogie, and Boosie Badazz.

“The hype is there, and it’s still early, so that’s always a good sign,” said organizer Delancy Smith of D. Smith Promotions. “It’s probably one of the biggest shows that’s been down here in a while.”

Smith explained that he has organized many shows over the years, but this is his first festival. He thanked the Amphitheater Commission for their support as he finalizes the details of the festival. He also expressed his appreciation for his team, 12 community members who have collaborated with him to create A-Tilla Fest.

Borderline will take the stage at 3 p.m. on July 26, followed by NGK Band, Marquis Knoxx, and The Dirty Muggs. Headliners Big Boogie and Boosie Badazz will round out the evening.

Smith is excited to see the artists perform. He noted that their music ranges from blues to country to R&B, and he believes people will enjoy the variety.

“Everybody that I’ve booked, I want to see perform,” Smith said. “I’m excited to see the performances. I think the performances are going to be crazy from start to finish. There’s going to be music for everyone.”

Smith is also looking for a few local bands and artists to perform. For more information, you can contact 314-967-8999.

The festival is also kid-friendly. Smith is in the process of organizing bounce houses and games for the festival’s youngest attendees to enjoy.

There will be fans and cooling areas at the amphitheater that day, as well as drink and food vendors. The “Reason to Doubt” podcast will host the event.

Smith shared that hosting A-Tilla Fest at the Alton Amphitheater is “sentimental” because he used to perform there with his uncles and cousins. He said he can’t wait to celebrate the festival with his team, but in the meantime, he is focused on working hard and making it the best event it can be.

“We’re still trying to find things to add on to it,” he said. “We want it to be entertainment throughout the whole day.”

For more information about A-Tilla Fest, including how to purchase tickets, you can visit the official Eventbrite page. More information will be available soon.

