ALTON – An agreement to lay the groundwork for a planned Germania Brew Haus drive-thru location in Alton will soon face consideration from city officials.

The Alton Committee of the Whole is set to vote Monday, May 12, 2025 on a redevelopment agreement between the city and G1 Germania Brew Haus Alton, LLC, to redevelop property at 700 E. Broadway in Alton.

The coffee shop announced earlier this year that it plans to relocate from its original location just down the street at 617 E. Broadway, which will remain open during the construction of the new site. Among the new features planned at the next Brew Haus are a dedicated drive-thru, rooftop and all-season patio seating, and more.

Under the terms of the agreement, the city would reimburse Germania for up to $75,000 of the redevelopment cost upon the project’s completion, which would be paid out of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds.

The full scope of the project is described as “professional services and site improvements consisting of site excavation, grading, utility installation, and site paving.” Germania would agree to complete this work within one year upon the agreement’s approval and execution.

According to the agreement, the total cost to develop the site is estimated at $870,000, of which a total of $300,000 is estimated to be eligible for TIF funding.

More details about the planned Germania Brew Haus drive-thru location are available in this story on Riverbender.com. Watch the Alton Committee of the Whole meeting live on Riverbender.com/video on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 6 p.m., and stay tuned to Riverbender.com for more updates as they become available.

