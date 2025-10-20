ALTON – Hellrung Skate Park in Alton may get a series of ramp repairs pending approval from aldermen this week.

Alton Committee of the Whole members are set to consider a resolution on Monday night which would award a $34,100 bid for Hellrung Skate Park repairs to Stutz Excavating, Inc. If approved, the item would go next to the Alton City Council for final approval this Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

Six total ramps would be repaired throughout the skate park if the resolution is given final approval on Wednesday. Stutz Excavating representatives wrote in a memo to city officials that each of these repairs would be made using an “epoxy grout that is used on bridge decks for a lasting repair.”

Each ramp would see repairs to their existing sheet metal, which will also be repositioned. Replacement sheet metal would also be installed on each ramp, while the existing sheet metal “will still be partially bent and wavy even after repair and repositioning,” according to Stutz.

Additional repairs would be made to all six ramps, including mounting four of the ramps to concrete slabs, repositioning certain pieces, making minor repairs to other cracks in the concrete, and more.

Follow the discussion and vote on this and other agenda items at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, live on Riverbender.com/video/live.

