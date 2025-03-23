ALTON – The City of Alton might get a new Fitness Court with a $100,000 contribution from Alton Township, pending approval of an agreement next week.

The Alton Committee of the Whole is set to consider an intergovernmental agreement with Alton Township at their next meeting on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Under the agreement, Alton Township would give the City of Alton $100,000 to build a Fitness Court. The agreement does not mention an exact location for the Fitness Court, other than within Alton city limits.

According to the resolution on Monday’s agenda, both parties agree it is “in the best interests of the public health, safety, and welfare of the Township and its residents, and the City and its residents,” to enter the agreement for the Fitness Court.

More details will likely come to light once the item is brought to the floor for consideration and a vote. The Committee of the Whole meets next on Monday, March 24 at 6 p.m.

Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest Alton local government coverage.

