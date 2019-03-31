O'FALLON - Alton's boys' track team wound up tied for fifth Friday in the O'Fallon Relays with Belleville West with 69 points.

O’Fallon won the division with 151.5 points, while Collinsville was seventh with 68, and Granite City was eighth with 37.5 points.

Ju’Qui Womack finished third in the long jump with a leap of 19’ 11.5”, the 4x100 meter relay team of Deonte McGoy, Jaden Singleton, Dasani Stewart, and Joe Morrissey was second with a time of 43.86 seconds, and McGoy won the 100-meter dash in 11.26 seconds.

The 4x200 meter relay team of McGoy, Singleton, Keegan Bratton, and Trey Miller finished third, coming in at 1:33.12, Morrissey finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.02 seconds.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Bratton, Cassius Havis, Tim Johnson, and Morrissey wound up second at 3:26.98.

