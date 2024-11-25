ALTON — Jason Harrison and his family are set to continue their tradition of community support with a significant giveaway event planned for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at LaMay's Catering, located at 909 E. Broadway in Alton. The event will take place just prior to Thanksgiving Day, with a goal of serving over 700 people in the Alton area.

The community giveaway aims to provide meals to those in need, including seniors and students. Harrison stated that the effort will include delivering turkeys to senior homes and Lewis and Clark Community College for students who may not have access to meals during the holiday season.

"This year, we are preparing to distribute 200 turkeys along with boxes of side dishes," Harrison said. "Our plan is to serve as many people as possible, whether they choose to eat in or take out."

Article continues after sponsor message

The event will begin at noon and is open to anyone in the community who wishes to participate. Harrison emphasized the importance of the initiative, saying, "We just love it. It's a big deal for us to give back."

LaMay's Catering has become a staple in the community not only during the holidays but throughout the year, reflecting the family's commitment to philanthropy.

As the event approaches, the anticipation grows for the opportunity to support those in need during this festive season.

More like this: