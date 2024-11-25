ALTON — Jason Harrison and his family are set to continue their tradition of community support with a significant giveaway event planned for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at LaMay's Catering, located at 909 E. Broadway in Alton. The event will take place just prior to Thanksgiving Day, with a goal of serving over 700 people in the Alton area.

The community giveaway aims to provide meals to those in need, including seniors and students. Harrison stated that the effort will include delivering turkeys to senior homes and Lewis and Clark Community College for students who may not have access to meals during the holiday season.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"This year, we are preparing to distribute 200 turkeys along with boxes of side dishes," Harrison said. "Our plan is to serve as many people as possible, whether they choose to eat in or take out."

Article continues after sponsor message

The event will begin at noon and is open to anyone in the community who wishes to participate. Harrison emphasized the importance of the initiative, saying, "We just love it. It's a big deal for us to give back."

LaMay's Catering has become a staple in the community not only during the holidays but throughout the year, reflecting the family's commitment to philanthropy.

As the event approaches, the anticipation grows for the opportunity to support those in need during this festive season.

More like this:

Alton School Board Race: Jason Harrison is "Community Guy" Who Heard "Community's Cry"
Mar 13, 2025
Alton Police Announce Safety Plans for Upcoming First Responders Springfest
2 days ago
YWCA and NCNW Alton Section to Host Alton School Board Candidates' Forum
Feb 6, 2025
YWCA and NCNW to Host Two Voter Education Events in Alton
Feb 19, 2025
YWCA & NCNW to Host Two Voter Education Events in Alton
Feb 14, 2025

 