ALTON - A 19-year-old Alton resident has been charged with carrying a stolen firearm in his vehicle and attempting to flee from Illinois State Police.

Jermaine A. Hinton, 19, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (a Class 2 felony), aggravated unlawful use of weapons (a Class 4 felony) and fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (a Class A misdemeanor).

On Nov. 10, 2024, Hinton allegedly possessed a stolen Glock 42 .380 handgun, which he unlawfully carried in a vehicle as an individual under 21 years of age in the state of Illinois.

Hinton was additionally charged after he attempted to flee from an Illinois State Police Trooper who had given him a visual or audible signal to stop the vehicle.

The Illinois State Police presented the case against Hinton, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

