ALTON – Alton Public Works employees and other city workers were out in force Monday morning with cleanup and teardown of the barrier protecting downtown and collection of sandbags.

The City of Alton plans to store the materials to have them on hand in case of a flood in the spring or anytime in the near future.

“Today, we started tearing down the wall,” Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said. “The barrier worked perfectly. We want to get things to where IDOT can open the road here in downtown.”

Barnhart said he thought the barriers would be great to create an area to temporarily store salt for ice and snow conditions that likely will occur this winter.

The Alton Fire Department helped with hosing down mud and debris cleanup areas of the Alton Marina on Monday morning.

Barnhart again mentioned how thankful he was for the community support and how the city employees, administration, business owners and other government entities worked so well together during the flood.

“We didn’t want to disappoint the business owners,” he said. “There are many people who rely on these jobs for their means of support. We did our best to protect those businesses.”

Barnhart said since the retaining barrier was so successful keeping water out of downtown, the method would likely be employed the next time a flood of this magnitude comes around.

