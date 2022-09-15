COLLINSVILLE - Triad's Andrew Pace and Drew Twyman finished one-two, but Alton placed the next three runners in the top five and had four in the top ten as the Redbirds nipped the Knights to win the team title in the Collinsville Invitational cross country meet Wednesday afternoon at Collinsville High.

Alton won the title with 31 points, beating out Triad, who had 33 points to finish second. Breese Mater Dei Catholic was third with 78 points, Granite City came in fourth with 121 points, the host Kahoks were fifth with 131 points and Gateway Science Academy of St. Louis was sixth with 153 points. Marquette Catholic, Madison and Columbia also had runners competing, but didn't record a team score.

Pace won the race with a time of 16:41.9, with Twyman coming in second at 17:27.2. Alton runners finished in the three-four-five spots, with Simon McClaine in at 17:44.6, Noah Gallivan having a time of 17:47.8 and Alex Macias being clocked in 17:49.1. Collinsville's Andrew Gonski was right behind in sixth with a time of 17:49.6, The Redbirds' Christian Kotazmanis was seventh at 18:00.5, in eighth place was Nolan Goebel of Mater Dei at 18:09.2 and a pair of Triad runners - Ben Winslow and Dalton Mersinger - rounded out the top ten, with Winslow in 18:24.7 and Mersinger exactly five seconds behind at 18:29.7.

In addition to the four runners in the top ten, the Redbirds had John Krafka in at 18:41.7, River Wrischnik came home at 18:49.2 and Parker Mayhew had a time of 19:26.5.

In addition to the four runners in the top ten for Triad, Jacob Metcalf was in at 19:20.9 and Ethan Schmidt had a time of 19:31.3.

The top runner for the Warriors was Daniel Wilson, who was in at 19:22.4, with Brendan Rayl coming in at 20:10.0, Antonio Dean's time was 20:20.9, Josh Martin was clocked in 20:57,9, Lewis Davis was in at 21:28.4, Ethan Beatty was clocked in 21:37.0 and Trenton Clutts came in at 22:35.7.

The leading runner for the Explorers was Daniel Kline, who's time was 20:43.5, while Josh Kreitner was home at 21:31.9, Braden Nash had a time of 22:05.4 and Owen Page was in at 23:25.3.

