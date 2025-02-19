Our Daily Show Interview! ASO: Sips & Strings, & Celebrate One & All- This Weekend!

ALTON - Alton Symphony Orchestra invites the community to their upcoming fundraiser and performance this weekend.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, community members can stop by Post Commons for “Sips and Strings,” a vendor fair and wine-tasting event featuring music by ASO. This will be followed by a concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at Hatheway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College. Music Director Shane Williams expressed his excitement for both events and the chance to share music with the community.

“We have so many things in life to celebrate, and music is one of the things,” Williams said. “We would like to share these gifts with everyone.”

The annual “Sips and Strings” event invites the community to enjoy wine, light appetizers, vendors and music. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and all proceeds go back to ASO. Williams promises “beautiful music” and "beautiful ambience.”

“It’s just going to be a tremendous evening,” he added. “Come in and enjoy light appetizers, good fun, and fellowship and friends.”

The concert on Sunday, Feb. 23 is titled “Celebrate One and All” and features music from female composers. Grammy Award winner Jessie Montgomery’s “Hymn for Everyone” is part of the repertoire, and seniors with the Alton Youth Symphony will perform alongside ASO that afternoon. Zoe Baldwin, ASO’s Marie Stillwell Concerto Competition winner, will also perform.

This concert is free, but donations are encouraged. Williams emphasized that everyone is welcome no matter whether or not you can donate.

He explained that all proceeds from the “Sips and Strings” event and the concert will benefit ASO, allowing them to continue to offer musical opportunities for community members. ASO regularly hosts free concerts and educational outreach programs for students. They also help support the Alton Youth Symphony for young musicians in the community.

“We’re looking for that long-term donation or contribution,” Williams said. “The orchestra has been around for like 80 years now, and we’re looking to set it up for another 80 years with our endowment.”

For more information about the Alton Symphony Orchestra, visit their official website at AltonSymphonyOrchestra.org. To learn more about “Sips and Strings” or to purchase tickets, click here. To learn more about Sunday’s “Celebrate One and All” concert, click here.

