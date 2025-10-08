Our Daily Show Interview! Alton Symphony Orchestra: Upcoming Shows on 10-18 and 12-7

ALTON - The Alton Symphony Orchestra invites the community to come out and enjoy their upcoming concert.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Hatheway Hall on the Lewis and Clark Community College campus, ASO will perform Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” Sibelius’s “Finlandia,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5.” Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 18 and under.

“This concert is going to be wonderful,” said Maestro Wm. Shane Williams. “We want to always be there for the community. We’re in our 81st year. So 81 years ago, people had this vision. They’re gone by now, but I think that they would smile if they knew that it was still going on."

Williams and Board President Jessica Poddig noted that ASO aims to provide musical opportunities for the community. They also like to involve the community in their work.

During “Finlandia,” audience members will be encouraged to sing a hymn. Williams and Poddig are excited to facilitate a musical experience for everyone.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our patrons like to be involved,” Poddig said. “I think a lot of professional orchestras, the orchestra is here and the audience is over here. But the way Shane always does it is, it’s not just about the orchestra. It’s about all of us together.”

As part of this model, ASO always takes suggestions from the public. They regularly ask patrons what music they would like to hear, and they also listen to their musicians’ suggestions. If they have one piece with a harp, they make a point to “think responsibly” and include a couple of additional harp pieces so that musician feels respected.

“I think it's about the people. It’s about the players,” Williams explained. “Our vision is to make the music come alive for all, and it starts with players and making it come alive. How do you do that? You have some skin in the game. You feel appreciated. You feel respected.”

ASO also rewards a couple of scholarships and prizes throughout the year. Their Music for All and Jerre Honke Scholarships help aspiring musicians afford private lessons, instrument repairs, and other expenses. The Marie Stillwell Young Artists’ Competition winner performs with ASO at their February concert, and the younger Guild winner plays with them in December. This education piece is an important part of the orchestra’s work.

ASO can always use donations, and they’re hoping to build their endowment fund so they can continue to offer these low-cost music opportunities to the community. The orchestra and its leaders want to share music with the Riverbend region.

“When it comes alive for the players, they’re bringing it to life for the audience,” Williams added.

For more information about the Alton Symphony Orchestra, including their upcoming concert on Oct. 18, visit their official website at AltonSymphonyOrchestra.org.

More like this: