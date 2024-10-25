Our Daily Show Interview! ASO- Ghostbusters No Tricks Just Treats TOMORROW

ALTON - The Alton Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Shane Williams, is gearing up for its first concert of the season, titled “Ghost Busters: No Trick, Just Treats,” set for 7 p.m. on Saturday night, Oct. 26, 2024, at Hatheway Hall.

The concert, which will feature music from iconic films such as "Psycho" and selections from Disney's "Fantasia," marks the beginning of the orchestra's tenth year, a milestone that Williams describes as a significant achievement for the ensemble and the community.

Come listen to a spine-tingling experience with ASO. Dive into the supernatural with the iconic “Ghostbusters!” theme and try to survive the night with more chilling tunes such as “Danse Macabre,” “Requiem,” and “Toccata and Fugue” (arr. Stokowski)!

Rehearsals for the concert began at the end of August, with the orchestra aiming to engage the audience by allowing them to participate in the performance.

“It will be great, obviously,” Williams said. He emphasized the collaborative nature of the concert, noting that a group of board members and musicians came together to select pieces for the program, which will include movements featuring concertmaster Seth Dance.

Article continues after sponsor message

Williams expressed pride in the orchestra's evolution, stating, “We are building crowds through the years.” He highlighted the strong sense of community within Alton, referring to the orchestra as “one of the gems of Alton.”

In addition to the concert, the evening will include a raffle with prizes such as gift cards to local businesses, a massage, and a car wash package, showcasing the orchestra's connection to the community.

The orchestra is also focusing on its future, with plans for an endowment to ensure its sustainability. Donations can be made through their website, allowing supporters to contribute on a monthly or yearly basis.

Williams emphasized the importance of nurturing young musicians, saying, “It gives us all a sense of warmth and excitement to see these young artists come up as the world's next performers.”

The concert on Saturday night is not just a celebration of music but also a recognition of the orchestra's growth and commitment to the Alton community. As the orchestra embarks on its tenth season, Williams and the musicians look forward to continuing their mission of providing opportunities for both seasoned and emerging artists.

For tickets, visit this link.

More like this: