ALTON - Students from Alton Middle School and Alton High School showcased their musical talents at the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District 6 Festival recently at Belleville West High School. The event brought together passionate music students from across Southern Illinois for a day of learning and collaboration under the guidance of distinguished conductors.

The festival featured a variety of performances, including Junior and Senior Chorus, Junior and Senior Bands, and orchestras. Participants included students from both schools, with notable performances in Junior Chorus by Adele Donoho, Aziya Ewing, and Isabel Linley, among others. The Junior Orchestra comprised talented musicians such as Anderson Brooks on violin and Arya Schaper on cello.

Frank Lestina, a highly respected conductor, and Yuhm Pham, a well-known orchestra director from the Chicago suburbs, led the Junior and Senior orchestras, respectively. Their expertise was well-received, with students expressing excitement about the opportunity to work with them again.

"Several of my students got to play with him a couple summers ago at ISYM and they were excited to get to play with him again," said AHS Orchestra Director Laura Plummer, familiar with Lestina’s work.

In addition to the festival, seven students from Alton High School have been selected to participate in the upcoming 2025 ILMEA All-State Festival at the end of January. Those students include Wesley LeBrun on percussion, Nadja Kapetanovich in the Honors Choir, and Norah Hardin on violin. Maddie Schrumpf, a senior band student, will also represent the school at the Future Music Educators Seminar, which occurs concurrently with the All-State Festival.

The ILMEA District 6 Festival serves as a platform for young musicians to enhance their skills, learn from accomplished conductors, and connect with peers who share their passion for music.

"Alton Middle School and Alton High School had a great representation at the ILMEA District 6 Festival in November," Plummer said. "Our students had a great day learning from their conductors and making music with other passionate music students throughout outhern Illinois."

This is a list of Alton participants:

Junior Chorus

Adele Donoho

Aziya Ewing

Jaylee Ewing

Isabel Linley

Sopheia Meyer

Junior Mixed Chorus

Charlotte Hall

Amelia Harner

Cal Linenfelser

Cooper Linley

Elias Meydam

Mia Noel

Lyllian Owens

Harrison Prott

Jackson Saville

Charlie Schlueter

Amya Sims

Preston Watson

Junior Vocal Jazz I

Charlotte Hall

Amelia Harner

Cal Linenfelser

Elias Meydam

Harrison Prott

Peyton Stahl

Preston Watson

Junior Vocal Jazz II

Avery Beane

Adele Donoho

Leola Olney



Junior Orchestra

Anderson Brooks - Violin

Dalten Imel - Violin

Eme Macias - Violin

Mia Marko - Violin

Kaylie St. Peters - Violin

Henry Gabriel - Viola

Anna Hamberg - Viola

Ezra Pfleger - Viola

Arya Schaper - Cello

Zeke Sunderland - Cello

Jaden Rosales - Bass

Senior Chorus

Harlow Barham

Madeline Cohill

Piper Hand

James Hicks

Nadja Kapetanovich

Danielle Kelly

Marielle McCarvey

Isaiah Moore

Marvin Short

Jayden Snow

Leland Sprenger

Carter Stahl

Josie Tyler

Macie Tyler

Eli Ware

Senior Treble Chorus

Sophie Doering

Mackenzie Ingram

Makenzie Rayfield

Senior Vocal Jazz II

Piper Hand

Senior Band

Morgan Alexander - Horn

Keyser Butler - Baritone Saxophone

Gabe Futhey - Trumpet

Quinn Halliday - Trumpet

Wesley LeBrun - Percussion

Senior Jazz Band II

Quinn Halliday - Trumpet

Senior Orchestra

Makayla Burns - Violin 1

Norah Hardin - Violin 1

Hailey Baum - Viola

Erick Humphrey - Asst. Principal Cello

Maya Miller - Cello

Alex Solomon - Cello

Joseph Hicks - Principal Bass

Austin Koller - Asst. Principal Bass

Alton High School has seven students going to the 2025 ILMEA All-State Festival at the end of January:

Wesley LeBrun, percussion

Nadja Kapetanovich, Honors Choir

Norah Hardin, violin

Joseph Hicks, bass

Erick Humphrey, cello

Austin Koller, bass

Maya Miller, cello

Maddie Schrumpf, senior band student, will also be representing Alton High School with the Future Music Educators Seminar that takes place concurrently with the ILMEA All-State Festival.

