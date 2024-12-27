Alton Students Shine At ILMEA District 6 Festival In Belleville
ALTON - Students from Alton Middle School and Alton High School showcased their musical talents at the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District 6 Festival recently at Belleville West High School. The event brought together passionate music students from across Southern Illinois for a day of learning and collaboration under the guidance of distinguished conductors.
The festival featured a variety of performances, including Junior and Senior Chorus, Junior and Senior Bands, and orchestras. Participants included students from both schools, with notable performances in Junior Chorus by Adele Donoho, Aziya Ewing, and Isabel Linley, among others. The Junior Orchestra comprised talented musicians such as Anderson Brooks on violin and Arya Schaper on cello.
Frank Lestina, a highly respected conductor, and Yuhm Pham, a well-known orchestra director from the Chicago suburbs, led the Junior and Senior orchestras, respectively. Their expertise was well-received, with students expressing excitement about the opportunity to work with them again.
"Several of my students got to play with him a couple summers ago at ISYM and they were excited to get to play with him again," said AHS Orchestra Director Laura Plummer, familiar with Lestina’s work.
In addition to the festival, seven students from Alton High School have been selected to participate in the upcoming 2025 ILMEA All-State Festival at the end of January. Those students include Wesley LeBrun on percussion, Nadja Kapetanovich in the Honors Choir, and Norah Hardin on violin. Maddie Schrumpf, a senior band student, will also represent the school at the Future Music Educators Seminar, which occurs concurrently with the All-State Festival.
The ILMEA District 6 Festival serves as a platform for young musicians to enhance their skills, learn from accomplished conductors, and connect with peers who share their passion for music.
"Alton Middle School and Alton High School had a great representation at the ILMEA District 6 Festival in November," Plummer said. "Our students had a great day learning from their conductors and making music with other passionate music students throughout outhern Illinois."
This is a list of Alton participants:
Junior Chorus
Adele Donoho
Aziya Ewing
Jaylee Ewing
Isabel Linley
Sopheia Meyer
Junior Mixed Chorus
Charlotte Hall
Amelia Harner
Cal Linenfelser
Cooper Linley
Elias Meydam
Mia Noel
Lyllian Owens
Harrison Prott
Jackson Saville
Charlie Schlueter
Amya Sims
Preston Watson
Junior Vocal Jazz I
Charlotte Hall
Amelia Harner
Cal Linenfelser
Elias Meydam
Harrison Prott
Peyton Stahl
Preston Watson
Junior Vocal Jazz II
Avery Beane
Adele Donoho
Leola Olney
Junior Orchestra
Anderson Brooks - Violin
Dalten Imel - Violin
Eme Macias - Violin
Mia Marko - Violin
Kaylie St. Peters - Violin
Henry Gabriel - Viola
Anna Hamberg - Viola
Ezra Pfleger - Viola
Arya Schaper - Cello
Zeke Sunderland - Cello
Jaden Rosales - Bass
Senior Chorus
Harlow Barham
Madeline Cohill
Piper Hand
James Hicks
Nadja Kapetanovich
Danielle Kelly
Marielle McCarvey
Isaiah Moore
Marvin Short
Jayden Snow
Leland Sprenger
Carter Stahl
Josie Tyler
Macie Tyler
Eli Ware
Senior Treble Chorus
Sophie Doering
Mackenzie Ingram
Makenzie Rayfield
Senior Vocal Jazz II
Piper Hand
Senior Band
Morgan Alexander - Horn
Keyser Butler - Baritone Saxophone
Gabe Futhey - Trumpet
Quinn Halliday - Trumpet
Wesley LeBrun - Percussion
Senior Jazz Band II
Quinn Halliday - Trumpet
Senior Orchestra
Makayla Burns - Violin 1
Norah Hardin - Violin 1
Hailey Baum - Viola
Erick Humphrey - Asst. Principal Cello
Maya Miller - Cello
Alex Solomon - Cello
Joseph Hicks - Principal Bass
Austin Koller - Asst. Principal Bass
Alton High School has seven students going to the 2025 ILMEA All-State Festival at the end of January:
Wesley LeBrun, percussion
Nadja Kapetanovich, Honors Choir
Norah Hardin, violin
Joseph Hicks, bass
Erick Humphrey, cello
Austin Koller, bass
Maya Miller, cello
Maddie Schrumpf, senior band student, will also be representing Alton High School with the Future Music Educators Seminar that takes place concurrently with the ILMEA All-State Festival.
