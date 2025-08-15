ALTON - The Alton Community Unit School District #11 had a successful first day.

On Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, children and teenagers in ACUSD11 returned to school for the 2025–2026 school year. Superintendent Elaine Kane expressed her appreciation for the teachers, administrators and staff members who made it a positive start to the year.

“It was a fabulous day in the Alton School District!” Kane said. “Every school was buzzing with excitement as our students returned.”

The school district was eager to welcome back students. Teachers are looking forward to returning to their classrooms, and many students were excited to see their friends once again.

While the district had a productive summer, Kane noted that the real fun begins now as students return.

“The best part was seeing the warm welcome our staff provided and the joyful hugs as friendships were rekindled after the summer break,” she added.