AURORA – Aurora University has named Antonia Phillips of Alton to the Dean's List for the spring 2025 semester. Phillips is majoring in Sport Management, Marketing.

The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 grade-point average or higher.

