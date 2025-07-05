Alton Student Named To Spring Dean's List At Aurora University
Christina Young
July 5, 2025 7:35 AM
AURORA – Aurora University has named Antonia Phillips of Alton to the Dean's List for the spring 2025 semester. Phillips is majoring in Sport Management, Marketing.
The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 grade-point average or higher.
