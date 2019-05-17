ALTON – Alton Steel, Inc., has added a new Kieserling WDH125 bar peeler that should be a significant addition for the company.

The $700,000 project was approved in February 2019 by the ASI Board of Directors, Alton Steel, Inc., said. The addition of this equipment complements ASI’s existing offerings of hot-rolled, SBQ cut-to-length bars and bar-in-coil capability added just last April.

Alton Steel said the peeler represents yet another significant investment and enables ASI to offer this value-added service to distributors, forgers, and other customers who require a premium, defect-free surface finish.

Alton Steel President and CEO Jim Hrusovsky said he was excited about this latest addition to the expanding capabilities of Alton Steel.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Kieserling brand holds a premier reputation for equipment in this category," he said. "We are pleased to acquire this unit, which is in excellent condition, along with its complement of material handling equipment."

Site preparation has been underway for several months and the foundations are now complete.” He added, “Our loyal customers have encouraged us to take this step. I’m proud and thankful for our employees, and our Board of Directors who have contributed time, energy and dedication in making this vision a reality.”

This addition will support Alton Steel’s entire size range of cut-length bars, and placement of the machine is aligned with existing straightening and inspection equipment. The project is on schedule for a July run-off and intended to be ready for orders in August 2019.

About Alton Steel, Inc.:

Alton Steel has approximately 250 employees. ASI sells steel to manufacturers and distributors throughout the United States. For more information about Alton Steel, visit http://www.altonsteel.com.

More like this: