The Cookie Factory Celebrates New Location

ALTON - Cookie Factory has officially relocated, and owner Sarah Kinder couldn’t be more excited.

“It was a great change,” she said. “Our business has doubled. Most of my customers have been people I’ve never even seen before, which is great. Lots more foot traffic, car traffic, which has been great. I have a ton more room. I have items in my display cases. The vibes are up. We have the windows. We have the sunlight. Everything is great here.”

Previously located in Alton Square Mall, the bakery and cafe has a new spot at 192 Alton Square Mall Drive in Alton, right across the street from the mall. On Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, the community came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new location. Kinder said it was a “crazy day,” but exciting to welcome so many people to the shop. A sense of community — and lots of samples — left attendees feeling fulfilled.

Kinder noted that this year’s Valentine’s Day was “the craziest it’s been so far,” with hundreds of orders that allowed Cookie Factory employees to break in the new mixers and ovens. She can’t wait to introduce the community to this new chapter for Cookie Factory.

She promises plenty of classic munchie bags, cookie cakes and frosted sugar cookies in the shop’s future, with a few new additions. Homemade pastries and cheesecakes now fill the display cases, and customers can also enjoy expanded breakfast and lunch menus.

Cookie Factory has been an Alton staple for almost 45 years, and Kinder is proud to be a part of that. She has wanted to build up the business ever since she bought it three years ago, and the move felt like the natural next step.

“I was really grateful to have my three years in the mall,” she said. “I appreciate it. We had a great three-year run there, but the move was needed. We needed some new machines, needed some new walls. We just needed more space.”

She is excited for this next edition in Cookie Factory history. Since the move, she shared that the business feels more like her own than ever before. She doesn't mind working 12–14-hour days; in fact, she enjoys spending time at the “cozy” cafe and getting to know the new and familiar faces who walk in the door.

She is thankful for her “awesome employees” and the way the Alton community has rallied around the shop. As Cookie Factory settles into its new spot, Kinder can’t wait to contribute to Alton and welcome the Riverbend community in to experience this new chapter for themselves.

“I love Alton. The business is great. I’ve worked in so many restaurants around here. All of the people I used to work for around Alton have really helped me grow my business, and I love that,” she added. “I’ve already met so many new people, and that's been awesome. The town seems so big, but it’s really so small. I feel like I already know all my customers here. It’s been great.”

For more information about Cookie Factory, including daily featured products, visit their official Facebook page.

