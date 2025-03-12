ALTON - Everyone’s a little bit Irish in downtown Alton on Saturday, March 15 during the annual Alton St. Pat’s Pub Crawl. Join the fun from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find your pot o’ gold during the free to attend event which includes a total of 12 participating pubs and restaurants. A free shuttle will be available to take participants between locations.

“The Pub Crawl has been a really popular St. Patrick’s Day event in Alton,” co-organizer Anne Fritz noted. “Each year there’s a new participating restaurant and lots of fun activities.”

Enjoy outdoor entertainment in front of Morrison’s Irish Pub which will include Wild Geese from Noon to 4 p.m. and O’Foolain Irish Dancers at approximately 4 p.m.

Tip a pint of green beer at the following locations: Bluff City Grill, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Brown Bag Bistro, Bubby & Sissy’s, Catdaddy’s Tavern, Danny’s Lounge, Firehouse, FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar, Johnson’s Corner Restaurant & Pub, Mac’s Downtown Alton, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Slotty’s, Pour Decisions and Chez Marilyn’s. Each location will offer drink specials including Irish Car Bobms, Guiness Drafts, Irish-themed drinks. Some will also have food specials and live music.

Sponsors of the event are: Great Rivers & Route Tourism Bureau, RiverBend Growth Association, Riverbank Marketing, Tullamore Dew and Guiness.

For more information, please visit: https://www.stpatsalton.com/

