ALTON - The Alton Square Mall announced today the start of Alton READS, a

a program designed to publicly promote reading through special events held at the Alton Square Mall that inspire students, make reading fun and give back to local school libraries.

Alton READS features two events for partnering elementary schools. The first is a READS Spirit Night that encourages reading and supports local libraries. The event features interactive games for students who can use their reading skills to win prizes. For every student that attends, the program donates $1 for

the school’s library. The second event is a READS Recognition Night that celebrates the reading achievements of students at the end of the school year. The event features a presentation of certificates by local leaders and a wall of recognition displaying the names of student readers.

“This is a great annual event that brings people together in the Mall in support of local reading success. Our goal is to use the mall common area for events that inspire shoppers, families and the community and we are excited to work with local elementary schools to host events that motivate students to read,” said

Coles Doyle, Marketing Director for Hull Property Group. “The READS events are special family outings that publicly encourage and recognize students. They are uplifting, fun and aim to inspire and motivate local students in a unique way outside of the classroom and the home.”

Alton READS is supported by the Alton Square Mall at no cost to participating schools. Elementary schools looking to join Alton READS can visit https://www.ourcityreads.com/spiritnight to sign up.

