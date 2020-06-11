ALTON - Construction work for the new splash pad at Riverfront Park in Alton should begin soon, city officials confirmed Thursday afternoon.



The Alton splash pad will be close to the amphitheater and the park along the Mississippi River. The splash pad will also have a bathroom and a concession stand.

The City of Alton is waiting for approval on a few permits from Illinois Department of Public Health before they can break ground, Michael Haynes, director of Alton Park and Recreation, said. COVID-19 put the project behind because IDPH had a backlog of permits to approve. Much of the IDPH's time over the past three months has been devoted to the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Haynes said, “This project is a benefit to everyone in Alton, which is why we feel it is important to engage our residents – our friends and neighbors - in its design. We’re looking forward to seeing residents and all youth visitors play and learn at the splash pad.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker agreed with Haynes that the new splash pad will provide a huge boost to Downtown Alton and he is very excited to see it develop and become a reality.

This project is made possible from funding from the American Water Charitable Foundation, Illinois American Water, National Recreation and Park Association, and the City of Alton.

