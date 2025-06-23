ALTON – Alton Parks and Recreation would like to notify residents and visitors of upcoming temporary closures of the Splash Pad located near the Alton Amphitheater due to major events in the area.

To ensure public safety and accommodate event operations, the Splash Pad will be closed on the following dates:

Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28 – Closed for the Mississippi River Festival

Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20 – Closed for the F1 Powerboat Races

Article continues after sponsor message

The Splash Pad will reopen for regular business hours (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) the day following each event.

"We appreciate the community’s understanding as we support these exciting events along the riverfront," the park and rec department said. "These closures are necessary to manage large crowds and maintain a safe environment for all attendees."

For more information regarding the Mississippi River Festival, please visit their website directly at www.mississippiriverfest.com. F1 Power Boat Championship information can be found at f1powerboatchampionship.com.

More like this: