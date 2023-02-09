ALTON - Ameresco, Inc. recently announced its partnership with the City of Alton, Illinois to develop and install a 5 megawatt AC (MWAC)/7 megawatt DC (MWDC) solar array on the site of a local closed municipal landfill in Alton. Construction is expected to begin this spring and be completed by the end of this year.

The solar installation is designed to deliver approximately $1 million in revenue to the City of Alton and surrounding local businesses over the course of its lifetime. Within the first year, the project is expected to generate approximately 10,000 MWh of electricity, reducing Alton’s carbon footprint by over 7,000 tons.

“Greenhouse gas emissions contribute to global warming, directly impacting communities through adverse weather events – including the increased flooding we’ve experienced here in Alton,” said Alton Mayor David Goins. “Though global warming is a worldwide problem, this project will benefit our city through local job creation and increased property tax revenue while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Facilitating this solar installation represents a significant step forward for the City as we continue our progress toward sustainable solutions in coordination with the Alton Cool Cities Committee.”

There will also be a self-guided, instructional display installed near the array to inform visitors about the project and the associated benefits of clean energy. The project will help Alton reach the clean energy transition goals established by the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), which aims to get Illinois to 40% renewable energy by 2030 and 50% renewable energy by 2040.

“Once completed, this solar array is expected to provide the City of Alton with substantial revenue from clean energy generation while also making beneficial use of a previously un-usable brownfield site,” said Jon Mancini, senior vice president of Solar Project Development at Ameresco. “We’re honored to have been selected as partners on this project, and look forward to installing a state-of-the-art solar array designed to provide a great benefit to the local community through meaningful progress toward meeting the city’s clean energy goals.”

To learn more about Ameresco, Inc. visit their website at ameresco.com.

More like this: