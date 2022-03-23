ALTON - The Alton Redbirds girls soccer team is vastly improved and off to a strong start under top-notch head coach Gwen Sabo-Howland. Sabo-Howland is a former Redbird star and also was a Northern Illinois University soccer standout.

Alton kept its perfect mark intact with the 8-0 shutout over Southwestern on Tuesday night on a wet Public School Stadium turf.

The Redbirds begin Southwestern Conference play against Belleville West at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday on a game that will be shown live on Riverbender.com: http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1286

Southwestern is off to a 1-1 girls soccer start and has a skilled team, so far the Redbirds have been overpowering almost every foe with their talented, quick offensive lineup and skilled defense.

The Redbirds host O’Fallon in another SWC girls soccer match on March 29, March 30 against Belleville Althoff, and on April 4 against Marquette Catholic in the Riverbend Derby.

Coach Sabo is very happy with her team's start and hopes to keep going as the conference season begins.

"I'm very pleased with the 4-0 start," Sabo said. "That's more games than we won all of last season. I'm looking forward to getting conference play underway and hope we can carry this momentum into our conference opener against Belleville West."

