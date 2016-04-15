Alton's Alaina Nassello shoots the ball through a Collinsville defender. (Photo by Dan Brannan)Alton's Annie Evans prepares for a toss into play on Thursday at Alton against Collinsville.. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

ALTONAlton’s girls’ soccer team has made great strides so far this year under head coach Jeff Hayes.

During the first half of Thursday's matchup against a top-notch Collinsville squad it was no different, as Alton held its own. The Redbirds were behind only 1-0 at halftime, but eventually fell 4-0 with three unanswered goals in the second half.

“This shows we have more work to do,” Hayes said. “I like the attitude of our team. Each girl wants to get better and is willing to put in the work to do so.”

Alton has an impressive 9-3-2 overall record, while Collinsville is now 9-1-2 and 4-0-1 in the Southwestern Conference. Alton is 0-2-1 in the SWC.

Emily Holten made the goal in the first half for the Kahoks, then after the first goal of the second half, the Kahoks took control of the match.

“Collinsville is talented all over the field,” said Hayes. “They have a deep bench. They are tough to stay with for 80 minutes.”

Alton is out of action until April 25 when it travels to Columbia.

The Redbirds' Katie Kercher tips the ball toward her teammates against Collinsville. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

The Redbirds' Bri Hatfield moves the ball against Collinsville. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

