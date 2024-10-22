Our Daily Show! Mom Said No/Mississippi & Tara Hurst Creeping it Real on 10-26

ALTON - Mom Said No and Mississippi Hippie in Alton are hosting their first-ever “Creepin’ It Real” event this Saturday, featuring a food truck, live music, exclusive discounts, a costume contest, and a book signing with #1 international best-selling author Tara Hurst.

“Creepin’ It Real” takes place this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Mom Said No, located at 300 E. Broadway in Alton. On Saturday only, the shop is offering its first-ever storewide sale - everything in the store will be 10% off, but there are multiple ways you can double your discount.

To get 20% off storewide, visitors can either wear a costume and tag themselves on social media with the Mom Said No shop sign or show a receipt from the day of the event showing their purchase of Hurst’s book “Still Perfectly I’Mperfect,” an inspiring collection of women’s tales of triumph while embracing their imperfections.

Live music from Rock Crown will set the tone for the afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. A Klausti’s Kitchen food truck will also be on hand to serve guests from 12 p.m. until they’re completely sold out. There will also be a raffle basket up for grabs featuring select items from both Mom Said No and Mississippi Hippie, with the winner announced at 6 p.m. (winners do not have to be present and will also be announced online).

Pollard and Hurst shared more details about the event on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

“I wanted to do a fun event, and who better to do a fun event with [than] this guy?” Hurst said of Pollard. “With him moving into the new space, I just thought it was perfect.”

Mom Said No and Mississippi Hippie recently moved from their former home in the Mineral Springs Mall just across the street to 300 E. Broadway. Pollard said he’s happy to still be in the downtown neighborhood and that the new space has some advantages, including windows with natural light which seem to brighten their colorful clothing selection.

Pollard said “Creepin’ It Real” has “snowballed” into a much bigger event than what he originally had in mind, but added he’s excited and expects a large turnout. If the first event proves successful, Pollard said he’s open to making it a regular occurrence to keep drawing visitors to Alton.

“If this turns into something that is done on a regular basis, no argument here,” Pollard said. “[It] started out as a one-shot, but if it works and we bring it back over and over again, it helps more people, gets more people out shopping, gets more people on our block … works out great for everyone.”

Visit the Mom Said No and/or Mississippi Hippie Facebook pages for more information and updates. To learn more about “Creepin’ It Real” this Saturday, see the full interview for more insights from Pollard and Hurst at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

