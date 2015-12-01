ALTON - On Saturday December 5, 2015 at 8:00AM the PB&PA Alton Unit 14 will hold it's annual “Shop With A Cop” event at Target, 300 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois. The PB&PA Unit 14 works closely with the Alton School District, who selects children to participate in this event. This year, approximately 50 children have been selected to “Shop with a Cop”. Officers will be paired with children who can spend a set amount of money on themselves and/or their families.

The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 would like to thank the Students, Staff, and Faculty of the Alton School District, Heartland Baptist Church, and a number of other organizations/businesses who have all raised funds for this event.

The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 holds an annual Policeman's Ball (dinner/silent auction) in the Spring, which raises money that supports the Alton Police Youth Camp, Shop With A Cop, Food Basket Distribution, area youth events, and other charitable giving throughout the year.

If you would like to contribute to the Alton Police Youth Camp fund, please mail a check to

Alton Police Youth Camp

PO Box 8152

Alton, Illinois 62002

The PB&PA Alton Unit 14 is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), organization.

