ALTON - An Alton man accused of failing to register as a sex offender faces multiple other charges in two Madison County criminal cases.

Patrick J. Wooldridge, 45, listed as homeless out of Alton, was charged in one case on Dec. 13, 2024 with violating the Sex Offender Registration Act (a Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony).

Article continues after sponsor message

In that case, Wolldridge reportedly failed to register as a sex offender with local authorities on a weekly basis as required for homeless individuals under state law. The charging documents note he had previously been convicted of the same offense in Madison County court in 2021.

In another case filed on the same day, Wooldridge was charged with one count each of theft and unlawful use of a credit or debit card, both Class 4 felonies. On Nov. 23, 2024, he reportedly stole an individual’s purse wallet and house keys and knowingly used their stolen debit card to obtain merchandise.

In both cases, which were presented by the Alton Police Department, Wooldridge was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: