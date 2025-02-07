ALTON – An Alton resident and sex offender has been charged once again for failing to register; the same offender faces a weapon charge in a separate case.

Corry J. Faulkner, 53, of the 2200 block of Gillis St. in Alton, was charged with two Class 2 felony counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender, his second subsequent such offense.

On Dec. 30, 2024, Faulkner allegedly failed to register with the Alton Chief of Police every 90 days as legally required under the Sex Offender Registration Act. He had previously been convicted of the same offense in Madison County in 2023.

Faulkner was also charged in a separate Madison County criminal case with possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony. On Jan. 31, 2025, he reportedly possessed a Ruger 380 handgun after previously being convicted of a felony, failing to register as a sex offender.

The Alton Police Department presented both cases against Faulkner, who Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

