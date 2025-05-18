ALTON – A sex offender from Alton has been charged with a felony for failing to register with local authorities.

Zander L. Richardson, 23, of the 2300 block of Agnes St. in Alton, was charged on May 14, 2025 with a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act. The offense is classified as a Class 3 felony.

On April 12, 2025, Richardson reportedly failed to register as a sex offender with the Alton Chief of Police as legally required.

The case against Richardson was presented by the Alton Police Department. He has since been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

