ALTON - Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues.

Below is information about this week’s road closures –April 25, 2022

Piasa Valley Area: The intersection of 12th/Alby Streets continues to be closed. 12th Street is closed east to Alton Street, with the closure extending to George Street as work progresses east. 10th Street is closed between Alby Street and Alton Streets, with the closure extending east to George Street eventually. All highlighted yellow roads are awaiting final pavement restoration. Thru traffic is not advised in these areas. Please drive carefully if you have to drive those areas to access your property.

Turner Tract Area: Danforth Street pavement restoration has started and will be completed later this week, weather dependent. All other remaining areas have pavement restoration that has been completed. Please drive carefully as there is still some construction traffic in these areas.

Article continues after sponsor message

Shields Valley Area: Pavement restoration is completed for the areas highlighted in green, and the roads are back open to traffic. Yellow areas still have pavement restoration that needs to be completed.

Background: Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main.

These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location.

The project area will change based on the progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.

The work in Piasa Valley began in the spring of 2021.

This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main.

Work is expected to continue for over two years.

This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.

Safety: These closures are necessary for investments in the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

More like this: