SATURDAY, JUNE 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

FESTUS, MO., TOURNAMENT

ALTON POST 126 13, STE. GENEVIEVE, MO., POST 150 5: In a tournament being played in Festus, Mo., this weekend, Alton Post 126 spotted Ste Genevieve a 4-1 lead after two innings, then came back with two runs each in the fourth through sixth innings, then scored six in the seventh to win their first game in the group stage.

Jayce Maag had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for Alton, while Gage Booten, Cullen McBride and Owen Stendebach also drove in two runs apiece, Adam Stilts had two hits and an RBI, Ethan Kopsie had three hits and also drove home a run, and both Ryan Best and Owen Macias each had an RBI.

Grant Staffen had three hits for Ste. Gen, Kyle Gielow had two hits, Logan Gegg had two RBIs, and Brady Boyer, Kyle Roth and Brian Selby also had RBIs.

McBride struck out seven in six innings of work to get the win for the Legionnaires, while Chase Kollar struck out three for Ste. Gen and Gegg fanned two.

DANVILLE, ILL., POST 210 10, ALTON POST 126 6: In Alton’s second game of the evening, Danville jumped out to a 5-1 lead after three innings, scoring four in the first, then held off a five-run seventh inning rally by Alton to take the win.

Maag, Booten and Stendebach had two hits apiece for Alton, while Jacob Weidner had two RBIs in the game.

John Durrwachter had five strikeouts in the game for Alton, who are now 6-4 going into the final game of group play tomorrow. The semifinals and finals are set for Sunday afternoon and evening.

SUMMER BASEBALL

THURSDAY’S RESULT

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4: In a game played on Thursday in Brighton, Southwestern scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to take the win over Marquette, with the Piasa Birds winning on Trever Seets’ two-run single.

Nolan Rea, Carter Hendricks, Drew Whitelaw, Logan Dennis, Greg Walch and Owen Williams all had hits for the Explorers, with Joey Gatermann having the only RBI on the evening for Marquette.

Seets, Brady Salzman and Gavin Day all had two hits for Southwestern, with Seets’ two RBI being the game winner for the Birds. Salzman and John Watts also had RBIs on the night.

Rea struck out five for the Explorers, while Dennis fanned four, and Watts struck out five for Southwestern.

The Explorers are 2-2 on the summer season, and next play at Mascoutah on Tuesday evening in a 6 p.m. start.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

FESTUS, MO., TOURNAMENT

Alton Post 126 13, Ste. Genevieve, Mo., Post 150 5

Danville Post 210 10, Alton Post 126 6

SUMMER BASEBALL

THURSDAY’S RESULT

Piasa Southwestern 5, Marquette Catholic 4

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York Mets 8, St. Louis Cardinals 7

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE USL CHAMPIONSHIP

Bethlehem Steel FC 3, Saint Louis FC 1

WORLD SOCCER

FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019

GROUP STAGE

GROUP E

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

FIFA UNDER-20 WORLD CUP POLAND 2019

THE FINAL AT LODZ

Ukraine 3, South Korea 1

